Informations pratiques

Aignan

Marché gourmand nocturne

AIGNAN Aignan Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 19:30:00

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Les Sapeurs pompiers d’Aignan vous attendent nombreux pour leur marché gourmand nocturne.

Plusieurs artisans et exposants seront là pour vous divertir et vous régaler.

Les Sapeurs-Pompiers d’Aignan on le plaisir de vous donner rendez-vous pour son traditionnel marché gourmand !

Venez partager un moment festif autour de produits locaux, d’animations et de bonne humeur dans une ambiance chaleureuse au cœur du village d’Aignan.

Buvette et restauration sur place. Pensez à prendre vos couverts.

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AIGNAN Aignan 32290 Gers Occitanie cdc.aignan@sdis32.fr

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English :

The Aignan Fire Department looks forward to seeing many of you at their nighttime gourmet walk.

Several artisans and vendors will be there to entertain you and treat you to some delicious food.

The Aignan Fire Department is pleased to invite you to its traditional gourmet market!

Come enjoy a festive time featuring local products, entertainment, and good cheer in a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the heart of the village of Aignan.

Refreshments and food available on site. Don’t forget to bring your own utensils.

L’événement Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65