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MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM rue de l’Autheronne Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm

MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM rue de l’Autheronne Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm

MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM rue de l’Autheronne Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

Lieu : rue de l'Autheronne

Adresse : Parcours de santé

Ville : 47270 Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm

Département : Lot-et-Garonne

Début : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm

MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM

rue de l’Autheronne Parcours de santé Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :
2026-07-03

Marché gourmand avec animation musicale.
Marché gourmand avec animation musicale.   .

rue de l’Autheronne Parcours de santé Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 95 50 94  mairie-stcaprais@collectivite47.fr

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English : MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM

Gourmet market with musical entertainment.

L’événement MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par OT Destination Agen