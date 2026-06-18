MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM rue de l’Autheronne Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm
MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM rue de l’Autheronne Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm
MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM
rue de l’Autheronne Parcours de santé Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Marché gourmand avec animation musicale.
Marché gourmand avec animation musicale. .
rue de l’Autheronne Parcours de santé Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 95 50 94 mairie-stcaprais@collectivite47.fr
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English : MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM
Gourmet market with musical entertainment.
L’événement MARCHÉ GOURMAND ST CAPRAIS DE LERM Saint-Caprais-de-Lerm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par OT Destination Agen