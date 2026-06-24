MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE Portiragnes
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Portiragnes
Informations pratiques
Portiragnes
MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE
PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-08-12 2026-08-19
Soirée mousse à partir de 19h pour les enfants et 21h30 pour les plus grands.
Le 30 juillet ainsi que le 6 et 20 août , Front de mer à Portiragnes Plage.
Le 9 juillet, Place du Bicentenaire à Portiragnes Plage.
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PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 94 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Foam Party starting at 7:00 p.m. for kids and 9:30 p.m. for adults.
July 30, as well as August 6 and 20, on the boardwalk at Portiragnes Plage.
July 9, Place du Bicentenaire in Portiragnes Plage.
L’événement MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Portiragnes (Hérault)
- MYSTERY GAME PORTIRAGNES Agde 30 juillet 2026
- BALADE CONTÉE AU FIL DES RUES DE PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes 13 août 2026
- DÉCOUVERTE DU KAYAK DE MER ET DE LA RIVIERETTE PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes 2 septembre 2026