UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Portiragnes

MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE Portiragnes

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Portiragnes

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Adresse
PORTIRAGNES PLAGE
Ville
34420 Portiragnes
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Portiragnes

MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :
2026-08-12 2026-08-19

Soirée mousse à partir de 19h pour les enfants et 21h30 pour les plus grands.
Le 30 juillet ainsi que le 6 et 20 août , Front de mer à Portiragnes Plage.
Le 9 juillet, Place du Bicentenaire à Portiragnes Plage.
  .

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 94 44 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Foam Party starting at 7:00 p.m. for kids and 9:30 p.m. for adults.
July 30, as well as August 6 and 20, on the boardwalk at Portiragnes Plage.
July 9, Place du Bicentenaire in Portiragnes Plage.

L’événement MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Portiragnes (Hérault)