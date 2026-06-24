Informations pratiques

Portiragnes

MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-08-12 2026-08-19

Soirée mousse à partir de 19h pour les enfants et 21h30 pour les plus grands.

Le 30 juillet ainsi que le 6 et 20 août , Front de mer à Portiragnes Plage.

Le 9 juillet, Place du Bicentenaire à Portiragnes Plage.

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PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 94 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Foam Party starting at 7:00 p.m. for kids and 9:30 p.m. for adults.

July 30, as well as August 6 and 20, on the boardwalk at Portiragnes Plage.

July 9, Place du Bicentenaire in Portiragnes Plage.

L’événement MOUSSE PARTY PORTIRAGNES-PLAGE Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34