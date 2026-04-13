NAŠI FURIANTI | Martin Františák, Národní divadlo, Prague
NAŠI FURIANTI | Martin Františák, Národní divadlo, Prague jeudi 7 mai 2026.
NAŠI FURIANTI | Martin Františák 7 mai – 8 juin Národní divadlo
Prix du billet et lunettes connectées gratuites sur réservation
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-07T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-07T21:40:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-08T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-08T13:40:00+02:00
Le joyau du théâtre tchèque célèbre son retour dans le bâtiment historique du Théâtre national.
Národní divadlo Národní 2/110 00, 110 00 Nové Město, Tschechien Prague 116 39 Nové Město [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/cs/predstaveni/nasi-furianti-119796288?t=2026-05-07-19-00 »}]
Surtitres en anglais et en allemand NAŠI FURIANTI Martin Františák
Martin Špelda