Nathan Roche + Harlan T. Bobo + Elgun Stone, Le Nautilus, Perpignan

Nathan Roche + Harlan T. Bobo + Elgun Stone Mercredi 11 mars, 19h00 Le Nautilus Pyrénées-Orientales

10 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-11T19:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-11T23:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-11T19:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-11T23:30:00+01:00

Le Nautilus ouvre une parenthèse rare, faite de chansons qui ont voyagé et de voix qui comptent. De Harlan T. Bobo, figure culte de la scène de Memphis, à Nathan Roche, électron libre venu d’Australie, en passant par Elgun Stone, ancré ici mais nourri de l’americana, ce concert rassemble trois écritures sincères, libres et profondément humaines.

Des chansons sans artifices, portées par le goût du vrai, l’amour du verbe et cette conviction intacte que la musique, lorsqu’elle est juste, traverse les frontières et le temps. Une soirée pour écouter, ressentir… et laisser le printemps s’installer un peu plus tôt.

Harlan T. Bobo (Memphis / USA → France)

Songwriter culte de la scène Memphis, Harlan T. Bobo distille une musique directe et émotive, à la croisée de l’indie-folk et du rock. Un art de l’essentiel, porté par une écriture précise et une présence authentique.

https://youtu.be/Pi3wAAbrUBc?si=8skAiT9jl-4jAkPi

Nathan Roche (Queensland / Australie → France)

“Cosmic / garage crooner” impossible à ranger : Nathan Roche mélange psyché, garage et poésie déviante. Une proposition libre, nerveuse, souvent drôle, parfois vertigineuse — l’outsider par excellence. Six ans après la formation du regretté Villejuif Underground, Il vient nous présenter son nouvel album solo « 35, rue du Théâtre », encensé par la presse (les Inrock’ et Magic crient au génie !) et la bande-son idéale d’une belle soirée pré-printannière au Nautilus !

https://youtu.be/vpSBCNUNpFg?si=NaA8YEZjXtZDjYxO

Elgun Stone (Perpignan / France)

Un set folk acoustique nourri par l’héritage de Bob Dylan et de l’americana. Guitare, voix, récit : un moment intimiste, sincère, fait pour écouter et voyager.

https://youtu.be/ML88Aftz1zk?si=9ITMHNx8KDNrjPaW

Le Nautilus 20 rue jules verne 66000 Perpignan Perpignan 66000 Saint-Martin Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/Pi3wAAbrUBc?si=8skAiT9jl-4jAkPi »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Born Bad Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « From Nathan Roche « A break Away » AlbumnRealisation & montage: Stephanie Day », « type »: « video », « title »: « NATHAN ROCHE – DON’T MAKE ME SAY IT ( OFFICIAL) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vpSBCNUNpFg/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpSBCNUNpFg », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOl92oGOUofssQ-L8rAeag », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/vpSBCNUNpFg?si=NaA8YEZjXtZDjYxO »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Zero Dollars Prod », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ELGUN STONE »I ain’t got no home » (Woody Guthrie) nnELGUN STONE, artiste de Perpignan reprend « I ain’t got no home » de woody Guthrie.nLieux de tournage: n-du00e9sert de Tabernas »Almeria », Espagne. n-Du00e9troit de Gibraltar, Espagne.n-Sud de l’Algarve, Portugal. », « type »: « video », « title »: « ELGUN STONE I ain’t got no home », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ML88Aftz1zk/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ML88Aftz1zk », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5rBng4XvXRC2FaA2ru_Oxg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/ML88Aftz1zk?si=9ITMHNx8KDNrjPaW »}]

Trois voix, trois horizons : Harlan T. Bobo, songwriter culte de Memphis, Nathan Roche, outsider psyché australien, et Elgun Stone. Des chansons vraies, sans artifice, pour voyager ensemble. Folk garage