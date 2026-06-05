NAVA 2026 BRULEZ-LA Limoux

Limoux

NAVA 2026 BRULEZ-LA

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-30

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Lecture-spectacle

Texte de Christian Simeon, conception et interprétation Marion Lahmer sous le regard de Maxime d’Aboville, perruque Gilles Allan.

Issue d’une famille aisée d’Alabama, à 17 ans, Zelda avait tout argent, beauté, insolence et plus encore, un irrésistible sex appeal. C’est ce phénomène que Scott Fitzgerald, écrivain en devenir, rencontre, un soir de 1918. Elle devient l’inspiratrice, la matière même de ses romans. Ensemble ils s’embarquent dans un tourbillon de fêtes, d’alcool, de jazz et de création jusqu’au jour où Zelda, cantonnée au rôle de muse et bloquée dans ses tentatives d’expression artistique, se lance dans une quête éperdue de reconnaissance, jusqu’à la folie. En 1948, internée, elle retrace son parcours d’immortel modèle de la garçonne américaine des Années Folles, femme libre, sorcière qu’il faudrait brûler.

.

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 a.guiraud@limoux.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lecture-spectacle

Text by Christian Simeon, designed and performed by Marion Lahmer, with Maxime d?Aboville, Gilles Allan wig.

Born into a wealthy Alabama family, Zelda had it all at the age of 17: money, beauty, insolence and most of all, irresistible sex appeal. It was this phenomenon that Scott Fitzgerald, an aspiring writer, met one evening in 1918. She became his inspiration, the very stuff of his novels. Together, they embarked on a whirlwind of parties, alcohol, jazz and creativity, until the day when Zelda, confined to the role of muse and blocked in her attempts at artistic expression, embarked on a frenzied quest for recognition, to the point of madness. In 1948, while institutionalized, she retraced her journey as an immortal model of the American garçonne of the Roaring Twenties, a free woman and a witch who should be burned.

L’événement NAVA 2026 BRULEZ-LA Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par