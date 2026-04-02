New Mirande country & rock festival New festival country Mirande
New Mirande country & rock festival New festival country Mirande vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Mirande
New Mirande country & rock festival
New festival country 6, avenue d’Artagnan Mirande Gers
Tarif : 165 – 165 – 165 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-07-10
fin : 2026-07-14
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Le nouveau festival country de Mirande.
.
New festival country 6, avenue d’Artagnan Mirande 32300 Gers Occitanie +33 6 30 72 24 43 contact@j13production.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Mirande’s new country festival.
L’événement New Mirande country & rock festival Mirande a été mis à jour le 2026-02-27 par PNR Astarac
À voir aussi à Mirande (Gers)
- Voyage en Coeur d’Astarac 1 Mirande Gers 1 mai 2026
- Route des Castelnaux et des Bastides de l’Astarac Mirande Gers 1 mai 2026
- Voyage en Coeur d’Astarac 2 Mirande Gers 1 mai 2026
- Cap sur le donjon ! Mirande Gers 1 mai 2026