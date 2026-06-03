Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont

OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont

OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont mercredi 29 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 1002 Chemin du Pla

Ville : 11300 La Digne-d'Amont

Département : Aude

Début : mercredi 29 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 29 juillet 2026

Tarif :

La Digne-d’Amont

OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS

1002 Chemin du Pla La Digne-d’Amont Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29
fin : 2026-07-29

Date(s) :
2026-07-29

Trois jeunes domaines, Poisson-cha’, Pasquetto , Bernatas, vous invitent à une soirée de fête, de dégustation et de partage dans une ambiance fraîche, musicale et gourmande !
  .

1002 Chemin du Pla La Digne-d’Amont 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 86 61 04 07 

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English :

Three young estates, Poisson-cha’, Pasquetto and Bernatas, invite you to an evening of celebration, tasting and sharing in a fresh, musical and gourmet atmosphere!

L’événement OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par

À voir aussi à La Digne-d'Amont (Aude)