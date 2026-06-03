OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont
OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont mercredi 29 juillet 2026.
La Digne-d’Amont
OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS
1002 Chemin du Pla La Digne-d’Amont Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29
fin : 2026-07-29
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
Trois jeunes domaines, Poisson-cha’, Pasquetto , Bernatas, vous invitent à une soirée de fête, de dégustation et de partage dans une ambiance fraîche, musicale et gourmande !
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1002 Chemin du Pla La Digne-d’Amont 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 86 61 04 07
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English :
Three young estates, Poisson-cha’, Pasquetto and Bernatas, invite you to an evening of celebration, tasting and sharing in a fresh, musical and gourmet atmosphere!
L’événement OPEN CAVES 2026 POISSON-CHA’, PASQUETTO, BERNATAS La Digne-d’Amont a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par
À voir aussi à La Digne-d'Amont (Aude)
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