Performance L’Océan Amiens

Performance L'Océan

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-03

fin : 2026-02-03

Date(s) :

2026-02-03 2026-02-04

Aliénor Dauchez — Cie La Cage

Odyssée en parentalité

Dans sa nouvelle création, Aliénor Dauchez explore les bouleversements liés à la parentalité : quels effets sur le corps, le temps, les liens aux autres ? Comment cet état modifie nos priorités, notre sentiment de filiation ? Elle s’appuie sur des récits intimes de mères et d’enfants pour construire une performance à la fois théâtrale, plastique et musicale. Le toucher est au cœur du dispositif : matières, costumes, porcelaine, latex… Sur une ambiance sonore proche du New Age, les spectateurs sont réunis autour d’une fontaine, invités à vivre cette expérience sensorielle, entre condition d’enfant et de parent. À partager seul·e, en duo ou avec un tout-petit jusqu’à 2 ans.

Dans le cadre de Campus

EXPÉRIENCE SENSORIELLE POUR LES PARENTS ET ACCESSIBLE DE 0 À 2 ANS

TARIF SPÉCIAL FÉMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL · 10 À 35€

DURÉE · 1H

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

Aliénor Dauchez ? Cie La Cage

Odyssey into parenthood

In her new creation, Aliénor Dauchez explores the upheavals associated with parenthood: what effects does it have on the body, on time, on relationships with others? How does it alter our priorities, our sense of parenthood? She draws on the intimate stories of mothers and children to create a performance that is at once theatrical, visual and musical. Touch is at the heart of the performance: materials, costumes, porcelain, latex? Set to a soundtrack reminiscent of New Age, spectators gather around a fountain, invited to live this sensory experience, somewhere between being a child and a parent. To be shared alone, as a duo or with a toddler up to 2 years old.

As part of Campus

A SENSORY EXPERIENCE FOR PARENTS AND CHILDREN AGED 0 TO 2

SPECIAL FEMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL RATE 10 TO 35?

DURATION 1H

BOOKING MEMBERS

THURSDAY JUNE 5

RESERVATION PUBLIC

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

Aliénor Dauchez ? Cie La Cage

Odyssee durch die Elternschaft

In ihrer neuen Kreation untersucht Aliénor Dauchez die Umwälzungen, die mit der Elternschaft verbunden sind: Welche Auswirkungen hat sie auf den Körper, die Zeit, die Beziehungen zu anderen? Wie verändert dieser Zustand unsere Prioritäten, unser Gefühl der Abstammung? Sie stützt sich auf intime Erzählungen von Müttern und Kindern, um eine Performance zu schaffen, die gleichzeitig theatralisch, plastisch und musikalisch ist. Der Tastsinn steht im Mittelpunkt: Materialien, Kostüme, Porzellan, Latex? Zu einem New-Age-ähnlichen Soundtrack versammeln sich die Zuschauer um einen Brunnen und sind eingeladen, diese sinnliche Erfahrung zwischen Kind und Eltern zu erleben. Allein, im Duett oder mit einem Kleinkind bis zu 2 Jahren.

Im Rahmen von Campus

SINNESERFAHRUNG FÜR ELTERN UND FÜR KINDER VON 0 BIS 2 JAHREN

SONDERPREIS FÜR FEMINISTISCHE ZUKUNFTSFESTSPIELE 10 BIS 35?

DAUER 1 STUNDE

RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

Aliénor Dauchez ? Cie La Cage

Odissea nella genitorialità

Nella sua nuova creazione, Aliénor Dauchez esplora gli sconvolgimenti legati alla genitorialità: quali effetti ha sul corpo, sul tempo, sulle relazioni con gli altri? Come cambia le nostre priorità e il nostro senso di genitorialità? L’autrice si basa sulle storie intime di madri e figli per creare uno spettacolo che è allo stesso tempo teatrale, visivo e musicale. Il tatto è al centro della performance: materiali, costumi, porcellana, lattice? Sulle note di una colonna sonora New Age, il pubblico si riunisce intorno a una fontana, invitato a godere di questa esperienza sensoriale, a metà tra l’essere bambino e genitore. Da vivere da soli, in coppia o con un bambino fino a 2 anni.

Nell'ambito di Campus

UN'ESPERIENZA SENSORIALE PER GENITORI E BAMBINI DA 0 A 2 ANNI

TARIFFA SPECIALE FESTIVAL DEI FUTURES FEMMINISTI DA 10 A 35 ANNI?

DURATA 1H

PRENOTAZIONE MEMBRI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

Aliénor Dauchez ? Cie La Cage

Odisea de la paternidad

En su nueva creación, Aliénor Dauchez explora los trastornos asociados a la paternidad: ¿qué efectos tiene en el cuerpo, en el tiempo, en nuestras relaciones con los demás? ¿Cómo cambia nuestras prioridades y nuestro sentido de la paternidad? Se basa en las historias íntimas de madres e hijos para crear un espectáculo teatral, visual y musical a la vez. El tacto está en el centro del espectáculo: materiales, trajes, porcelana, látex.. Al son de una banda sonora New Age, el público se reúne en torno a una fuente, invitado a disfrutar de esta experiencia sensorial, a medio camino entre ser niño y ser padre. Para disfrutar solo, a dúo o con un niño de hasta 2 años.

En el marco del Campus

UNA EXPERIENCIA SENSORIAL PARA PADRES E HIJOS DE 0 A 2 AÑOS

TARIFA ESPECIAL FESTIVAL DE FUTUROS FEMINISTAS DE 10 A 35?

DURACIÓN 1H

RESERVA MIEMBROS

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICO

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

