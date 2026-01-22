Octon

PHILOSOPHONS

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-11

fin : 2026-06-11

Date(s) :

2026-06-11

Atelier Philo intergénérationnel pour réfléchir à un sujet universel en s’amusant. À chaque séance, un thème différent choisi en fonction des discussions de la rencontre précédente.

Atelier philo intergénérationnel pour réfléchir à un sujet universel, tout en s’amusant. À chaque séance, un thème différent choisi en fonction des discussions du rendez-vous précédent.

Dès 7 ans Durée 1h

Gratuit, sur inscription. .

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 22 79 biblio.octon@orange.fr

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English :

Intergenerational Philo workshop to reflect on a universal subject while having fun. Each session focuses on a different theme, chosen on the basis of discussions at the previous meeting.

L’événement PHILOSOPHONS Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS