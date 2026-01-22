PHILOSOPHONS Octon
PHILOSOPHONS Octon jeudi 11 juin 2026.
Octon
PHILOSOPHONS
Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-11
fin : 2026-06-11
Date(s) :
2026-06-11
Atelier Philo intergénérationnel pour réfléchir à un sujet universel en s’amusant. À chaque séance, un thème différent choisi en fonction des discussions de la rencontre précédente.
Atelier philo intergénérationnel pour réfléchir à un sujet universel, tout en s’amusant. À chaque séance, un thème différent choisi en fonction des discussions du rendez-vous précédent.
Dès 7 ans Durée 1h
Gratuit, sur inscription. .
Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 22 79 biblio.octon@orange.fr
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English :
Intergenerational Philo workshop to reflect on a universal subject while having fun. Each session focuses on a different theme, chosen on the basis of discussions at the previous meeting.
L’événement PHILOSOPHONS Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
À voir aussi à Octon (Hérault)
- MICRO FESTIVAL BD Octon 7 mai 2026
- LA SOUPE AUX LETTRES Octon 12 mai 2026
- DON QUICHOTTE PAR LOUIS JOU Octon 15 mai 2026
- SOIRÉE PUZZLE Octon 21 mai 2026
- LA RESPIRATION TRINITAIRE Octon 26 mai 2026