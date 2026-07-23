Informations pratiques

Louchy-Montfand

Pieds de Cochon, 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand

Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-16 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

Louchy-Montfand fête les 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand ! Pieds de cochon, œufs au vin ou tripes, fromage et dessert, avec une surprise pour l’occasion. Réservation conseillée !

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Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 13 63 85 81

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Louchy-Montfand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wine & Gourmet Festival! Pork trotters, eggs in wine, or tripe, cheese, and dessert—with a special surprise for the occasion. Reservations are recommended!

L’événement Pieds de Cochon, 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule