Pieds de Cochon, 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand Louchy-Montfand
dimanche 16 août 2026 · Louchy-Montfand
Informations pratiques
Louchy-Montfand
Pieds de Cochon, 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand
Louchy-Montfand Allier
Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-16 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-16 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-16
Louchy-Montfand fête les 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand ! Pieds de cochon, œufs au vin ou tripes, fromage et dessert, avec une surprise pour l’occasion. Réservation conseillée !
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Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 13 63 85 81
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Louchy-Montfand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wine & Gourmet Festival! Pork trotters, eggs in wine, or tripe, cheese, and dessert—with a special surprise for the occasion. Reservations are recommended!
L’événement Pieds de Cochon, 20 ans du Festival Viticole & Gourmand Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)
- Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand 3 octobre 2026