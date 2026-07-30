PORTET-D’ASPET EN FÊTE Portet-d’Aspet
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Portet-d'Aspet
Informations pratiques
Portet-d’Aspet
PORTET-D’ASPET EN FÊTE
Portet-d’Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Bonne humeur, convivialité et fête seront au rendez-vous ! Le Comité des fêtes de Portet-d’Aspet vous attend nombreux !
Programme des festivités
Vendredi 7 14h30 Levée de table 22h00 Soirée animée par DJ Ruka
Samedi 8 14h00 Concours de pétanque 5 € / personne 19h30 Repas festif -> Sangria, Paella, Fromage, Croustade, Vin et café compris Tarifs 20 € / adulte 12 € / enfant Pensez à apporter vos couverts ! 22h00 Soirée avec Trompette Melody
Dimanche 9 15h00 Jeux pour les enfants 18h00 Tombola 21h30 Descente aux flambeaux 22h00 Soirée avec DJ Podium Full Night .
Portet-d’Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Good cheer, a friendly atmosphere, and festivities are guaranteed! The Portet-d’Aspet Festival Committee hopes to see many of you there!
L’événement PORTET-D’ASPET EN FÊTE Portet-d’Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Portet-d'Aspet (Haute-Garonne)
- BALADE SUR LA VIE DE L’OURSON CARAMEL Portet-d’Aspet 30 juillet 2026
- BALADE SUR LA VIE DE L’OURSON CARAMEL Portet-d’Aspet 6 août 2026