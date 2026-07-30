Informations pratiques

Portet-d’Aspet

PORTET-D’ASPET EN FÊTE

Portet-d’Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Bonne humeur, convivialité et fête seront au rendez-vous ! Le Comité des fêtes de Portet-d’Aspet vous attend nombreux !

Programme des festivités

Vendredi 7 14h30 Levée de table 22h00 Soirée animée par DJ Ruka

Samedi 8 14h00 Concours de pétanque 5 € / personne 19h30 Repas festif -> Sangria, Paella, Fromage, Croustade, Vin et café compris Tarifs 20 € / adulte 12 € / enfant Pensez à apporter vos couverts ! 22h00 Soirée avec Trompette Melody

Dimanche 9 15h00 Jeux pour les enfants 18h00 Tombola 21h30 Descente aux flambeaux 22h00 Soirée avec DJ Podium Full Night .

Portet-d’Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Good cheer, a friendly atmosphere, and festivities are guaranteed! The Portet-d’Aspet Festival Committee hopes to see many of you there!

L’événement PORTET-D’ASPET EN FÊTE Portet-d’Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE