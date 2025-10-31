Que du bonheur avec vos capteurs Manre Manre

Que du bonheur avec vos capteurs Manre

Salle des fêtes Manre Ardennes

Début : 2026-06-03

fin : 2026-06-03

2026-06-03

Et si la magie d’aujourd’hui passait par les algorithmes, les objets connectés, et les intelligences artificielles ? Dans ce spectacle étonnant, Thierry Collet, magicien et mentaliste, interroge notre rapport aux technologies à travers des illusions troublantes… mais bien réelles.Entre récit autobiographique et effets bluffants, il explore les liens entre l’humain et la machine une IA qui lit dans nos pensées, un bracelet connecté qui capte les souvenirs, une application qui nous crée un double numérique… Un spectacle captivant qui fait dialoguer magie, théâtre et nouvelles technologies, pour mieux questionner notre monde.Durée 1hDès 10 ans

Salle des fêtes Manre 08400 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 71 64 77 accueil.lestourelles@wandoo.fr

English :

What if today?s magic was all about algorithms, connected objects and artificial intelligence? In this astonishing show, magician and mentalist Thierry Collet explores our relationship with technology through a series of disturbing? but very real illusions. Between autobiographical accounts and bluffing effects, he explores the links between man and machine: an AI that reads our thoughts, a connected bracelet that captures our memories, an application that creates a digital double for us? A captivating show that brings together magic, theater and new technologies, to better question our world.Running time: 1hAges 10 and up

German :

Was wäre, wenn die Magie von heute von Algorithmen, vernetzten Objekten und künstlicher Intelligenz abhinge? In dieser erstaunlichen Show hinterfragt der Zauberer und Mentalist Thierry Collet unsere Beziehung zu Technologien anhand von beunruhigenden, aber sehr realen Illusionen. Zwischen autobiografischen Erzählungen und verblüffenden Effekten erforscht er die Verbindungen zwischen Mensch und Maschine: eine KI, die unsere Gedanken liest, ein verbundenes Armband, das Erinnerungen einfängt, eine Anwendung, die uns einen digitalen Doppelgänger erschafft? Eine fesselnde Show, die Magie, Theater und neue Technologien miteinander verbindet, um unsere Welt zu hinterfragen.Dauer: 1 Std. Ab 10 Jahren

Italiano :

E se la magia di oggi fosse tutta una questione di algoritmi, oggetti connessi e intelligenza artificiale? In questo spettacolo sorprendente, il mago e mentalista Thierry Collet esplora il nostro rapporto con la tecnologia attraverso una serie di illusioni inquietanti, ma molto reali, utilizzando storie autobiografiche ed effetti abbaglianti per esplorare i legami tra gli esseri umani e le macchine: un’intelligenza artificiale che legge la nostra mente, un braccialetto connesso che cattura i nostri ricordi, un’applicazione che crea un doppio digitale per noi? Uno spettacolo accattivante che unisce magia, teatro e nuove tecnologie per interrogare meglio il nostro mondo.Durata: 1 oraDa 10 anni

Espanol :

¿Y si la magia de hoy girara en torno a algoritmos, objetos conectados e inteligencia artificial? En este asombroso espectáculo, el mago y mentalista Thierry Collet explora nuestra relación con la tecnología a través de una serie de ilusiones inquietantes, pero muy reales, utilizando historias autobiográficas y efectos deslumbrantes para explorar los vínculos entre los seres humanos y las máquinas: ¿una IA que lee nuestra mente, una pulsera conectada que captura nuestros recuerdos, una aplicación que crea un doble digital para nosotros? Un espectáculo cautivador que aúna magia, teatro y nuevas tecnologías para cuestionar mejor nuestro mundo.Duración: 1 horaA partir de 10 años

