RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE, LA VIE SUR LES CONTREFOTS DU CANIGO Clara-Villerach
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Clara-Villerach
Informations pratiques
Clara-Villerach
RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE, LA VIE SUR LES CONTREFOTS DU CANIGO
Clara-Villerach Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 14:30:00
fin : 2026-08-09 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
A partir de Villerach, charmant village au pied du Canigou, nous cheminerons le long du merveilleux canal de Bohère à la découverte de son histoire, de son impact bien vital sur notre territoire et de son devenir.
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Clara-Villerach 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
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English :
Starting from Villerach, a charming village at the foot of Mount Canigou, we’ll walk along the beautiful Bohère Canal to discover its history, its vital impact on our region, and its future.
L’événement RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE LE CANAL DE BOHERE, LA VIE SUR LES CONTREFOTS DU CANIGO Clara-Villerach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO