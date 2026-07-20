Rando La Jobard Saint-Astier
dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Saint-Astier
Informations pratiques
Saint-Astier
Rando La Jobard
Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 06:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-06
Marche, VTT, cani-cross
6h-19h, Gimel
Nordic club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51
Marche, VTT, cani-cross
6h-19h, Gimel
Nordic club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51 .
Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 86 26 51
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Rando La Jobard
Hiking, Mountain Biking, Canicross
6:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Gimel
Nordic Club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51
L’événement Rando La Jobard Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord
À voir aussi à Saint-Astier (Dordogne)
- Marché de Saint-Astier Saint-Astier 30 juillet 2026
- Le Circuit Bestioles Saint-Astier 30 juillet 2026
- Concours de pétanque Gimel Saint-Astier 31 juillet 2026
- Les marchés du dimanche matin Saint-Astier 2 août 2026
- Atelier Seniors auto-massage AASE Saint-Astier 3 août 2026