UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Astier

Rando La Jobard Saint-Astier

dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Saint-Astier

Rando La Jobard Saint-Astier

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Heure de début
06:00:00
Adresse
Gimel
Ville
24110 Saint-Astier
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Saint-Astier

Rando La Jobard

Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 06:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-06

Marche, VTT, cani-cross

6h-19h, Gimel

Nordic club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51
Marche, VTT, cani-cross

6h-19h, Gimel

Nordic club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51   .

Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 86 26 51 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Rando La Jobard

Hiking, Mountain Biking, Canicross

6:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Gimel

Nordic Club Astérien 06 30 86 26 51

L’événement Rando La Jobard Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord

À voir aussi à Saint-Astier (Dordogne)