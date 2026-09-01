AGENDA · Lubret-Saint-Luc
Rando VTT Lubret-Saint-Luc
dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · Lubret-Saint-Luc
Informations pratiques
Lubret-Saint-Luc
Rando VTT
LUBRET-SAINT-LUC Lubret-Saint-Luc Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13
fin : 2026-09-13
Date(s) :
2026-09-13
Randonnée challenge ADVTT, départ 9h au lac de Lubret Saint-Luc.
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LUBRET-SAINT-LUC Lubret-Saint-Luc 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 83 65 97 64
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
ADVTT Challenge Hike, starting at 9 a.m. at Lake Lubret in Saint-Luc.
L’événement Rando VTT Lubret-Saint-Luc a été mis à jour le 2026-08-17 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65