Randonnée cyclotouriste : CONCENTRATION DES CYCLOS MATHEYSINS, CHACUN DEFINIT SON LIEU DE DEPART, SAINT-HONORE
Randonnée cyclotouriste : CONCENTRATION DES CYCLOS MATHEYSINS, CHACUN DEFINIT SON LIEU DE DEPART, SAINT-HONORE dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : CONCENTRATION DES CYCLOS MATHEYSINS Dimanche 31 mai, 11h00 CHACUN DEFINIT SON LIEU DE DEPART Isère
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-31T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T13:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127619
CHACUN DEFINIT SON LIEU DE DEPART LA CHAUD SAINT-HONORE 38350 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « jluc.puyjarinet@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://cyclomatheysins.wixsite.com/cyclomatheysin »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127619 »}]
Organisation : CYCLOTOURISTES MATHEYSINS Mai à vélo