Randonnée cyclotouriste : concentration souvenir Ted, STADE, SAINT-LAURENT-NOUAN
Randonnée cyclotouriste : concentration souvenir Ted, STADE, SAINT-LAURENT-NOUAN samedi 23 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : concentration souvenir Ted Samedi 23 mai, 09h00 STADE Loir-et-Cher
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T13:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127122
STADE 20 ALLEE DES JONQUILLES SAINT-LAURENT-NOUAN 41220 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « email », « value »: « jeanmarieberthin@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://loiretcher.ffvelo.fr/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127122 »}]
Organisation : CODEP LOIR-ET-CHER Mai à vélo