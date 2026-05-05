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Randonnée cyclotouriste : Fais ton sport Magalas, SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE, MAGALAS

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Fais ton sport Magalas, SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE, MAGALAS

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Fais ton sport Magalas, SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE, MAGALAS samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE

Adresse : 40 RUE EMILE BARTHE

Ville : 34480 MAGALAS

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Randonnée cyclotouriste : Fais ton sport Magalas Samedi 30 mai, 10h00 SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE Hérault

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-30T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T12:29:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-30T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T12:29:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127974

SALLE DE SPORT DE COSTE ROUGE 40 RUE EMILE BARTHE MAGALAS 34480 Hérault Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « moralesm@neuf.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://veloclubmagalas.clubeo.com/ »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127974 »}]
Organisation : VELO CLUB MAGALAS Mai à vélo

À voir aussi à Magalas (Hérault)