Randonnée cyclotouriste : La Cyclo Villepreusienne – Souvenir Michel Gouedard, GYMNASE A.MIMOUN, VILLEPREUX

Randonnée cyclotouriste : La Cyclo Villepreusienne – Souvenir Michel Gouedard Dimanche 31 mai, 07h00 GYMNASE A.MIMOUN Yvelines

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-31T07:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-31T07:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T19:00:00+02:00

Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127555

GYMNASE A.MIMOUN RUE DU COLLEGE VILLEPREUX 78450 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « pascal.velo78340@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.acrv-asso.e-monsite.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://acrv-asso.e-monsite.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127555 »}]

Organisation : A.C.R. DE VILLEPREUX Mai à vélo