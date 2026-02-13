Randonnée cyclotouriste : LA MONSORIDE, CAJ OUTREAU, OUTREAU
Randonnée cyclotouriste : LA MONSORIDE, CAJ OUTREAU, OUTREAU vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Gratuit
Début : 2026-05-08T07:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-08T07:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T13:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/125061
CAJ OUTREAU 201 RUE SAINT MICHEL OUTREAU 62230 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France ch.crepin@gmail.com https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/125061
Organisation : AMICALE PAUL BERT OUTREAU Mai à vélo