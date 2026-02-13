Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Vélo en DOMBES COTIERE, LOCAL CLUB – PARKING PORTELLE, MONTLUEL
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à Vélo en DOMBES COTIERE, LOCAL CLUB – PARKING PORTELLE, MONTLUEL samedi 30 mai 2026.
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-30T12:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-30T12:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-30T20:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127197
LOCAL CLUB – PARKING PORTELLE 120 COURS DE LA PORTELLE MONTLUEL 01120 Montluel Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « albey@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://rcmcyclo.free.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127197 »}]
Organisation : RACING CLUB DE MONTLUEL C Mai à vélo