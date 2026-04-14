Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, PLACE DE LA MAIRIE, MARQUISE
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo, PLACE DE LA MAIRIE, MARQUISE jeudi 14 mai 2026.
Randonnée cyclotouriste : Mai à vélo Jeudi 14 mai, 09h00 PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pas-de-Calais
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-14T13:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-14T13:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127625
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE 4 PLACE LOUIS LE SENECHAL MARQUISE 62250 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « guibert_marcel@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://cycloclubmarquise.wixsite.com/cycloclubmarquise »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/127625 »}]
Organisation : CLUB CYCLO DE MARQUISE Mai à vélo