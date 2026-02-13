Randonnée cyclotouriste : randonnée en mai en sologne, SALLE DES ASSOCIATIONS, LE CONTROIS-EN-SOLOGNE
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-16T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-16T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-16T17:00:00+02:00
Retrouvez tous les détails ici : https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/126977
SALLE DES ASSOCIATIONS 8 RUE DE LA GARE LE CONTROIS-EN-SOLOGNE 41700 Contres Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « email », « value »: « dominiqueberthin41@gmail.com »}] [{« link »: « https://veloenfrance.fr/randonnee/126977 »}]
Organisation : CLUB CYCLO CONTROIS Mai à vélo