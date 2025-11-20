Randonnée du 1er mardi du Mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière Rue du Bocage Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière
Randonnée du 1er mardi du Mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière Rue du Bocage Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière mardi 2 juin 2026.
Randonnée du 1er mardi du Mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
Rue du Bocage Parking de la salle des Fêtes Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne
Début : 2026-06-02 14:00:00
2026-06-02
Randonnée du mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
L’association des Randonneurs du Bocage 53 vous propose une sortie sur les chemins de St-Berthevin-la-Tannière.
Chemins creux 11 km
Départ Parking de la salle des fêtes à 14h
Une participation de 2 euros est demandée pour les non-adhérents à un club fédéral de randonnée.
Avant chaque sortie, en cas de modifications de dernière minute, consultez le blog randobocage.blogspot.com .
Rue du Bocage Parking de la salle des Fêtes Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière 53220 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 6 72 57 23 71
English :
Walk of the month in St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
German :
Wanderung des Monats in St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
Italiano :
La passeggiata del mese a St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
Espanol :
Paseo del mes en St-Berthevin-la-Tannière
