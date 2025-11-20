Randonnée du 1er mardi du Mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière Rue du Bocage Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière

Randonnée du 1er mardi du Mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

Rue du Bocage Parking de la salle des Fêtes Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne

Randonnée du mois à St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

L’association des Randonneurs du Bocage 53 vous propose une sortie sur les chemins de St-Berthevin-la-Tannière.

Chemins creux 11 km

Départ Parking de la salle des fêtes à 14h

Une participation de 2 euros est demandée pour les non-adhérents à un club fédéral de randonnée.

Avant chaque sortie, en cas de modifications de dernière minute, consultez le blog randobocage.blogspot.com .

English :

Walk of the month in St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

German :

Wanderung des Monats in St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

Italiano :

La passeggiata del mese a St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

Espanol :

Paseo del mes en St-Berthevin-la-Tannière

