Villers-devant-le-Thour

Récital Gospel

Villers-devant-le-Thour Ardennes

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Participation

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Ce récital de Gospel avec Mister Blaiz et la chanteuse Charlie propose un voyage dans l’univers du Gospel à l’église Saint Rémi

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Villers-devant-le-Thour 08190 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 15 58 87 18

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English :

This Gospel recital with Mister Blaiz and singer Charlie takes you on a journey through the world of Gospel music at Saint Rémi church

L’événement Récital Gospel Villers-devant-le-Thour a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Ardennes Tourisme