Récital Gospel Villers-devant-le-Thour
Récital Gospel Villers-devant-le-Thour vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Villers-devant-le-Thour
Récital Gospel
Villers-devant-le-Thour Ardennes
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 0 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Participation
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Ce récital de Gospel avec Mister Blaiz et la chanteuse Charlie propose un voyage dans l’univers du Gospel à l’église Saint Rémi
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Villers-devant-le-Thour 08190 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 15 58 87 18
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English :
This Gospel recital with Mister Blaiz and singer Charlie takes you on a journey through the world of Gospel music at Saint Rémi church
L’événement Récital Gospel Villers-devant-le-Thour a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Ardennes Tourisme