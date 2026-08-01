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AGENDA · Nonsard-Lamarche

Reggae Party Nonsard-Lamarche

samedi 15 août 2026 · Nonsard-Lamarche

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Ville
55210 Nonsard-Lamarche
Département
Meuse
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Nonsard-Lamarche

Reggae Party

Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :
2026-08-15

Venez vibrer au rythme du reggae avec Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians et Trucadub. 4 h 30 de show !Tout public
0  .

Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 32 50 

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English :

Come dance to the beat of reggae with Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians, and Trucadub. A 4.5-hour show!

L’événement Reggae Party Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE

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