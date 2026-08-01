Informations pratiques

Nonsard-Lamarche

Reggae Party

Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Venez vibrer au rythme du reggae avec Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians et Trucadub. 4 h 30 de show !Tout public

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Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 32 50

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English :

Come dance to the beat of reggae with Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians, and Trucadub. A 4.5-hour show!

L’événement Reggae Party Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE