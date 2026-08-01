Reggae Party Nonsard-Lamarche
samedi 15 août 2026 · Nonsard-Lamarche
Informations pratiques
Nonsard-Lamarche
Reggae Party
Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Venez vibrer au rythme du reggae avec Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians et Trucadub. 4 h 30 de show !Tout public
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Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 32 50
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English :
Come dance to the beat of reggae with Tony Nephtali & The Mosellians, Arsians, and Trucadub. A 4.5-hour show!
L’événement Reggae Party Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE
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- Musique aux Mirabelles Nonsard-Lamarche 13 septembre 2026