Informations pratiques

Aulon

Rencontre autour d’un chantier participatif pierre sèche

Espace citoyen AULON Aulon Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Présentation du chantier participatif autour de la pierre sèche qui aura lieu du 17 au 23 octobre à Aulon. Cette rencontre sera suivie d’échanges autour des constructions traditionnelles (pierre sèche et voûte nubienne en particulier), avec Siaka Coulibaly (chorégraphe et professionnel de la construction traditionnelle) et Sandrine Reynaud (muraillère et sculptrice).

Dans le cadre du chantier participatif Murets d’art et du Mois du Patrimoine. .

Espace citoyen AULON Aulon 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 42 17 66 31 pah@aure-louron.fr

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English :

Presentation of the participatory workshop on dry stone construction, which will take place from October 17 to 23 in Aulon. This gathering will be followed by discussions on traditional construction methods (dry stone and Nubian vaults in particular), with Siaka Coulibaly (choreographer and traditional construction expert) and Sandrine Reynaud (mason and sculptor).

L’événement Rencontre autour d’un chantier participatif pierre sèche Aulon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par Pays d’art et d’histoire des vallées d’Aure et du Louron|CDT65