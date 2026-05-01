RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel
RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Lunel
RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ
26 Place Fruiterie Lunel Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Rencontre avec Marion Richez pour son roman Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) dans le cadre de la Comédie du Livre qui se tient à Montpellier.
– Entrée Libre –
.
26 Place Fruiterie Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 83 14 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Meet Marion Richez for her novel Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) as part of the Comédie du Livre festival in Montpellier.
– Free admission
L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL
À voir aussi à Lunel (Hérault)
- BOURSE AUX PLANTS A L’ARBORETUM DE LUNEL Lunel 9 mai 2026
- LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 1 Lunel 13 mai 2026
- LUNEL OSE TRIBUTE FESTIVAL JOUR 2 Lunel 14 mai 2026
- CONCERT GROUPE I MESSAGERI VOIX ET MUSIQUE DE CORSE Lunel 15 mai 2026
- La classe, L’oeuvre ! : carnet de voyage, Musée Louis Médard, Lunel 23 mai 2026