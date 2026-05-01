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RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel

RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Adresse : 26 Place Fruiterie

Ville : 34400 Lunel

Département : Hérault

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Tarif :

Lunel

RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ

26 Place Fruiterie Lunel Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22
fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Rencontre avec Marion Richez pour son roman Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) dans le cadre de la Comédie du Livre qui se tient à Montpellier.
– Entrée Libre –
  .

26 Place Fruiterie Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 83 14 14 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Meet Marion Richez for her novel Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) as part of the Comédie du Livre festival in Montpellier.
– Free admission

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL

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