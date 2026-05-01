Lunel

RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ

26 Place Fruiterie Lunel Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Rencontre avec Marion Richez pour son roman Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) dans le cadre de la Comédie du Livre qui se tient à Montpellier.

– Entrée Libre –

.

26 Place Fruiterie Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 83 14 14

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Meet Marion Richez for her novel Petits pas (Editions La Peuplade) as part of the Comédie du Livre festival in Montpellier.

– Free admission

L’événement RENCONTRE AVEC MARION RICHEZ Lunel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL