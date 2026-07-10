RENCONTRE DÉDICACE AVEC L’AUTEUR NICOLAS DRUART MEDIA-LUDOTHEQUE RENE DORBES Lavernose-Lacasse

Informations pratiques

Lavernose-Lacasse

RENCONTRE DÉDICACE AVEC L’AUTEUR NICOLAS DRUART

MEDIA-LUDOTHEQUE RENE DORBES 1 PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Lavernose-Lacasse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-09 19:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

En partenariat avec le festival Toulouse polars du Sud la Média-Ludothèque vous invite à un moment d’échange et de dédicace avec l’auteur Nicolas Druart.

Pour la 18ème édition du festival international des littératures noires et policières Toulouse Polars du Sud, la Média-Ludothèque de Lavernose-Lacasse vous propose une rencontre avec le romancier Nicolas Druart.

Inscription obligatoire/places limitées/Animation gratuite

Tél. 05.61.56.59.39 ou mediatheque@lavernose-lacasse.fr .

MEDIA-LUDOTHEQUE RENE DORBES 1 PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Lavernose-Lacasse 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 56 59 39 mediatheque@lavernose-lacasse.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In partnership with the Toulouse polars du Sud festival, the M%E9dia-Ludoth%E8que invites you to a meet-and-greet and book-signing with author Nicolas Druart.

L’événement RENCONTRE DÉDICACE AVEC L’AUTEUR NICOLAS DRUART Lavernose-Lacasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE