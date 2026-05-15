RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER Pennautier

Pennautier

RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER

2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

À l’occasion des Rendez-vous aux Jardins 2026, le Château de Pennautier vous invite à une promenade au cœur de son parc classé Jardin remarquable .

Entre jardin à la française hérité du XVIIe siècle et parc paysager à l’anglaise redessiné au XIXe siècle, découvrez un lieu où nature et histoire se mêlent harmonieusement. Allées ombragées, perspectives élégantes, essences méditerranéennes et arbres centenaires ponctuent un parcours propice à la flânerie.

Pour enrichir votre visite, qui s’effectue en accès libre, sans réservation, un livret consacré à l’histoire du parc et à ses plantations sera mis à votre disposition, afin de vous accompagner dans la découverte de ce patrimoine vivant.

Une invitation à explorer librement un site d’exception, témoin de l’évolution de l’art des jardins en France.

Le parc du Château de Pennautier est également ouvert les samedi 6 et dimanche 7 juin 2026, en accès libre, toujours dans le cadre de Rendez-vous aux jardins !

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2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier 11610 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 65 29

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English :

On the occasion of the Rendez-vous aux Jardins 2026, the Château de Pennautier invites you to take a stroll through its park, classified as a Remarkable Garden .

Between the French garden inherited from the 17th century and the English landscape park redesigned in the 19th century, discover a place where nature and history blend harmoniously. Shady avenues, elegant perspectives, Mediterranean species and century-old trees punctuate a strolling path.

A booklet on the history of the park and its plantations will be made available to you to enhance your visit, which is open to all without reservation, and to help you discover this living heritage.

An invitation to freely explore an exceptional site, witness to the evolution of garden design in France.

The Château de Pennautier park is also open to the public on Saturday June 6 and Sunday June 7, 2026, as part of the Rendez-vous aux jardins event!

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER Pennautier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par