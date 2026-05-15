RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER Pennautier

Pennautier

RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER

2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Dernier jour de ces Rendez-vous aux jardins 2026, où le Château de Pennautier invite à la promenade au cœur de son parc classé Jardin remarquable .

Entre jardin à la française hérité du XVII? siècle et parc paysager à l’anglaise redessiné au XIX? siècle, découvrez un lieu où nature et histoire se mêlent harmonieusement. Allées ombragées, perspectives élégantes, essences méditerranéennes et arbres centenaires ponctuent un parcours propice à la flânerie.

Pour enrichir votre visite, en accès libre et sans réservation, un livret consacré à l’histoire du parc et à ses plantations sera mis à disposition des visiteurs, afin de les accompagner dans la découverte de ce patrimoine vivant.

Une invitation à explorer librement un site d’exception, témoin de l’évolution de l’art des jardins en France.

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2 Boulevard Pasteur Pennautier 11610 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 65 29

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English :

On the last day of the Rendez-vous aux jardins 2026, the Château de Pennautier invites you to take a stroll through its park, classified as a Remarkable Garden .

Between the French garden inherited from the 17th century and the English landscape park redesigned in the 19th century, discover a place where nature and history blend harmoniously. Shady avenues, elegant perspectives, Mediterranean species and century-old trees punctuate a strolling path.

To enhance your visit, a booklet on the history of the park and its plantations is available to visitors, free of charge and without reservation, to help them discover this living heritage.

An invitation to freely explore an exceptional site, witness to the evolution of garden design in France.

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS PARC DU CHÂTEAU DE PENNAUTIER Pennautier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par