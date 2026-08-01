RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI Parc Germaine le Goff Sucé-sur-Erdre
mercredi 26 août 2026 · Parc Germaine le Goff · Sucé-sur-Erdre
Informations pratiques
Sucé-sur-Erdre
RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI
Parc Germaine le Goff La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-26
Date(s) :
2026-08-26
Un concert dans le Parc Germaine Le Goff
La Fanfare Kafi revient à Sucé-sur-Erdre avec sa nouvelle création libre et métissée Bazar Thérapie ! Au programme éthio-jazz, mélodie créole, afrobeat nigérian .
Parc Germaine le Goff La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre 44240 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 77 70 20
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English :
A concert in Germaine Le Goff Park
L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI Sucé-sur-Erdre a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt
À voir aussi à Sucé-sur-Erdre (Loire-Atlantique)
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE LA VILLE Sucé-sur-Erdre 9 août 2026
- JOURNÉE VOILE Sucé-sur-Erdre 15 août 2026
- SORTIES VOILES SOLIDAIRES Sucé-sur-Erdre 23 août 2026
- LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Sucé-sur-Erdre 28 août 2026
- CONCERTS DES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Sucé-sur-Erdre 28 août 2026