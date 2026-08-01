UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Sucé-sur-Erdre

RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI Parc Germaine le Goff Sucé-sur-Erdre

mercredi 26 août 2026 · Parc Germaine le Goff · Sucé-sur-Erdre

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 26 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 26 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Lieu
Parc Germaine le Goff
Adresse
La Papinère
Ville
44240 Sucé-sur-Erdre
Département
Loire-Atlantique
Tarif

Sucé-sur-Erdre

RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI

Parc Germaine le Goff La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :
2026-08-26

Un concert dans le Parc Germaine Le Goff
La Fanfare Kafi revient à Sucé-sur-Erdre avec sa nouvelle création libre et métissée Bazar Thérapie ! Au programme éthio-jazz, mélodie créole, afrobeat nigérian   .

Parc Germaine le Goff La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre 44240 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 77 70 20 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A concert in Germaine Le Goff Park

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE: CONCERT FANFARE KAFI Sucé-sur-Erdre a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt

À voir aussi à Sucé-sur-Erdre (Loire-Atlantique)