RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE CONFÉRENCE Villefranche-de-Conflent

RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE CONFÉRENCE FORTIFICATIONS DE VAUBAN, PATRIMOINE MONDIAL DE L’UNESCO

21 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-06-19 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-19 19:30:00

2026-06-19

Alba Zamarbide, spécialiste de l’œuvre de Vauban, vous expliquera l’ingéniosité de l’architecte et l’unicité de ses sites. Réservation obligatoire.

21 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com

Alba Zamarbide, a specialist in Vauban’s work, will explain the architect’s ingenuity and the uniqueness of his sites. Reservations required.

