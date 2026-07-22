Informations pratiques

Lunas-les-Châteaux

REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO

Chemin de Nize Lunas Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

12h Repas champêtre 22€ apéritif, salade, paëlla, fromage, dessert et café. Apportez vos couverts.

Suivi d’un petit loto

Réservation avant le 25 07 2026 par courriel contact@amisdelunas.fr

12h Repas champêtre 22€ apéritif, salade, paëlla, fromage, dessert et café. Apportez vos couverts.

Suivi d’un petit loto

Réservation avant le 25 07 2026 par courriel contact@amisdelunas.fr .

Chemin de Nize Lunas-les-Châteaux 34650 Hérault Occitanie contact@amisdelunas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO

12:00 p.m. Country-style lunch 22? appetizer, salad, paella, cheese, dessert, and coffee. Please bring your own cutlery.

Followed by a short bingo game

Reservations must be made by July 25, 2026, via email at contact@amisdelunas.fr

L’événement REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO Lunas-les-Châteaux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB