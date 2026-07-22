REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO Lunas-les-Châteaux
dimanche 2 août 2026 · Lunas
Informations pratiques
Lunas-les-Châteaux
REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO
Chemin de Nize Lunas Hérault
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
12h Repas champêtre 22€ apéritif, salade, paëlla, fromage, dessert et café. Apportez vos couverts.
Suivi d’un petit loto
Réservation avant le 25 07 2026 par courriel contact@amisdelunas.fr
12h Repas champêtre 22€ apéritif, salade, paëlla, fromage, dessert et café. Apportez vos couverts.
Suivi d’un petit loto
Réservation avant le 25 07 2026 par courriel contact@amisdelunas.fr .
Chemin de Nize Lunas-les-Châteaux 34650 Hérault Occitanie contact@amisdelunas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO
12:00 p.m. Country-style lunch 22? appetizer, salad, paella, cheese, dessert, and coffee. Please bring your own cutlery.
Followed by a short bingo game
Reservations must be made by July 25, 2026, via email at contact@amisdelunas.fr
L’événement REPAS CHAMPETRE ET LOTO Lunas-les-Châteaux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Lunas (Hérault)
- SOIRÉE DISNEY Lunas-les-Châteaux 30 juillet 2026
- ATELIER GOE FABRICATION DE PHOTOPHORES Lunas-les-Châteaux 31 juillet 2026
- REPAS DES AMIS DE LUNAS Lunas 2 août 2026
- LES MERCREDIS AU PAYS EN GRAND ORB LA VALLEE DES Z’ANES 5 AOUT 2026 10H00 Lunas 5 août 2026
- SOIRÉE CLAUDE FRANÇOIS ET SES CLAUDETTES Lunas-les-Châteaux 6 août 2026