RÉUNION D’INFORMATION MOUSTIQUES Frontignan
RÉUNION D’INFORMATION MOUSTIQUES Frontignan mardi 12 mai 2026.
Frontignan
RÉUNION D’INFORMATION MOUSTIQUES
rue Anthérieu Frontignan Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-12
fin : 2026-05-12
Date(s) :
2026-05-12
Rencontre organisée et animée par l’Entente interdépartementale de démoustication (EID), en partenariat avec la Ville de Frontignan la Peyrade. Présentation des gestes de prévention contre les moustiques et moustiques tigres.
Rencontre organisée et animée par l’Entente interdépartementale de démoustication (EID), en partenariat avec la Ville de Frontignan la Peyrade. Présentation des gestes de prévention contre les moustiques et moustiques tigres. .
rue Anthérieu Frontignan 34110 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 18 51 68 communication@frontignan.fr
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English : RÉUNION D’INFORMATION MOUSTIQUES
Meeting organized and hosted by the Entente interdépartementale de démoustication (EID), in partnership with the town of Frontignan la Peyrade. Presentation of preventive measures against mosquitoes and tiger mosquitoes.
L’événement RÉUNION D’INFORMATION MOUSTIQUES Frontignan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE
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