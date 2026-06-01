RUN COLOR Espace Christophe Billerot Nanteuil
RUN COLOR Espace Christophe Billerot Nanteuil samedi 13 juin 2026.
Nanteuil
RUN COLOR
Espace Christophe Billerot 8 Chemin des Grandes Vignes Nanteuil Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Venez participer au Run Color de Nanteuil.
2 parcours 5 et 8 km.
Inscription en ligne jusqu’au dimanche 7 juin. .
Espace Christophe Billerot 8 Chemin des Grandes Vignes Nanteuil 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : RUN COLOR
L’événement RUN COLOR Nanteuil a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre