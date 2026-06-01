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RUN COLOR Espace Christophe Billerot Nanteuil

RUN COLOR Espace Christophe Billerot Nanteuil

RUN COLOR Espace Christophe Billerot Nanteuil samedi 13 juin 2026.

Lieu : Espace Christophe Billerot

Adresse : 8 Chemin des Grandes Vignes

Ville : 79400 Nanteuil

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Nanteuil

RUN COLOR

Espace Christophe Billerot 8 Chemin des Grandes Vignes Nanteuil Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Venez participer au Run Color de Nanteuil.
2 parcours 5 et 8 km.
Inscription en ligne jusqu’au dimanche 7 juin.   .

Espace Christophe Billerot 8 Chemin des Grandes Vignes Nanteuil 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : RUN COLOR

L’événement RUN COLOR Nanteuil a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre