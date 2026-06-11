Informations pratiques

Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez Classic

Départ du port, course en ville jusqu’aux Salins, et arrivée Place Carnot Saint-Tropez Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-18 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-18 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-18

L’épreuve dite Saint-Tropez Classic aura lieu le dimanche 18 octobre 2026.

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Départ du port, course en ville jusqu’aux Salins, et arrivée Place Carnot Saint-Tropez 83990 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur cosainttropezclassic@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Saint-Tropez Classic

The event known as the “Saint-Tropez Classic” will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

L’événement Saint-Tropez Classic Saint-Tropez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Saint-Tropez Tourisme