Saint-Tropez Classic Saint-Tropez
dimanche 18 octobre 2026 · Saint-Tropez
Informations pratiques
Saint-Tropez
Saint-Tropez Classic
Départ du port, course en ville jusqu’aux Salins, et arrivée Place Carnot Saint-Tropez Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-18 09:00:00
fin : 2026-10-18 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
L’épreuve dite Saint-Tropez Classic aura lieu le dimanche 18 octobre 2026.
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Départ du port, course en ville jusqu’aux Salins, et arrivée Place Carnot Saint-Tropez 83990 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur cosainttropezclassic@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Saint-Tropez Classic
The event known as the “Saint-Tropez Classic” will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
L’événement Saint-Tropez Classic Saint-Tropez a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Saint-Tropez Tourisme
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