Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe
Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Sainte-Marthe
Sainte-Marthe en fête
Sainte-Marthe Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Vendredi 20h30 loto en plein air
Samedi 19h repas du comité entrée, entrecôte, fromage, dessert . Animation avec DJ The Pils
Dimanche belote le matin, grillades le midi, pétanque l’après-midi et soirée DJ le soir
Lundi repas paëlla le soir, soirée DJ, feu d’artifice .
Sainte-Marthe 47430 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 24 96 49 44 malophi@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Sainte-Marthe en fête
L’événement Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne