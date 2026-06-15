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Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe

Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe

Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe vendredi 10 juillet 2026.

Ville : 47430 Sainte-Marthe

Département : Lot-et-Garonne

Début : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 13 juillet 2026

Tarif : 22 22 22 Tarif de base plein tarif

Sainte-Marthe

Sainte-Marthe en fête

Sainte-Marthe Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10
fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :
2026-07-10

Vendredi 20h30 loto en plein air
Samedi 19h repas du comité entrée, entrecôte, fromage, dessert . Animation avec DJ The Pils
Dimanche belote le matin, grillades le midi, pétanque l’après-midi et soirée DJ le soir
Lundi repas paëlla le soir, soirée DJ, feu d’artifice   .

Sainte-Marthe 47430 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 24 96 49 44  malophi@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Sainte-Marthe en fête

L’événement Sainte-Marthe en fête Sainte-Marthe a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne