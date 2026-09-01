Informations pratiques

Fontiers-Cabardès

SAUVONS LA SAISON, NOUVELLE PROGRAMMATION AVEC L’ÉTÉ INDIEN ! CHAT BARRÉ

Fontiers-Cabardès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

Une belle soirée musicale en perspective !

18h Apéro vinyles

On commence tranquillement la soirée autour d’un apéro et d’une sélection de vinyles pour se mettre dans l’ambiance.

20h30 Concert de Slide Block

Place au groove avec Slide Block ! Un savoureux mélange de funk et de soul, saupoudré d’électro, où les genres se croisent et se réinventent. Une musique qui reste profondément ancrée dans la tradition jazzistique de l’improvisation, pour un concert vivant, généreux et plein de surprises.

Du groove, du partage et de l’impro venez vivre la soirée avec nous !

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Fontiers-Cabardès 11310 Aude Occitanie +33 6 75 12 94 19 lechatbarre@gmail.com

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English :

A wonderful evening of music ahead!

6:00 p.m.: Vinyl Happy Hour

We’ll kick off the evening on a relaxed note with drinks and a selection of vinyl records to set the mood.

8:30 PM: Slide Block Concert

Let the groove begin with Slide Block! A delicious blend of funk and soul, sprinkled with a touch of electro, where genres intersect and reinvent themselves. Their music remains deeply rooted in the jazz tradition of improvisation, promising a lively, generous concert full of surprises.

Groove, togetherness, and improv: come enjoy the evening with us!

L’événement SAUVONS LA SAISON, NOUVELLE PROGRAMMATION AVEC L’ÉTÉ INDIEN ! CHAT BARRÉ Fontiers-Cabardès a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par