Informations pratiques

Fontiers-Cabardès

FESTIVAL DES PLANTES EN MONTAGNE NOIRE – 6ÈME ÉDITION

Fontiers-Cabardès Aude

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Début : 2026-10-25 09:30:00

fin : 2026-10-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-25

Dans le cadre magnifiquement arboré du village de Fontiers Cabardès, les bénévoles de l’association Arts et Patrimoines seront heureux de vous accueillir pour la 6ème édition du Festival des Plantes au coeur de la Montagne Noire.

La notoriété et le succès grandissant de ce festival nous permettent d’accueillir en 2026 davantage de pépiniéristes en compagnie d’ artisans proches de l’univers du jardin et des producteurs de produits locaux.

Ces 45 exposants, tous professionnels, ont à cœur de vous présenter leur activité exercée avec passion.

Les pépiniéristes-producteurs, se feront un plaisir de vous guider et vous conseiller dans votre choix de plantes. Nous veillons à ce que chacun vous propose des spécificités végétales différentes (arbres, arbustes, plantes vivaces, aromatiques, succulentes, roses, bonsaïs…).

Le festival des plantes est aussi l’occasion de vous proposer un programme de sorties et de conférences animées, là aussi par des personnes passionnées.

Animations en extérieur

– 10 h Visite commentée du Sentier Patrimonial et Paysager avec Olivier BARON vous découvrirez le patrimoine architectural historique et les aménagements paysagers du village (6000 végétaux plantés / Grande diversité végétale / Panneaux d’identification). Durée 1h30. Accessible aux enfants. Départ au stand d’accueil du festival.

– 14h00 Balade Contée d’Herbes en Arbres

Par les chemins, un temps de marche tranquille… avec Hélène BARDOT, conteuse professionnelle. Une promenade poétique, l’oreille alerte, l’œil rajeuni, à la rencontre de l’arbre sage, de l’herbe folle et, qui sait ?… de la sève… Durée 1h45. Accessible aux enfants à partir de 8 ans. Départ au stand d’accueil du festival.

– Toute la journée, accès libre au Sentier Patrimonial et Paysager du village. Voir ci-dessus la présentation de l’animation de 10h

Conférences

– 10h30 Échappée buissonnière en forêt domaniale de la Montagne Noire . A travers 14 mois de bivouac , Christophe PONS-CAPITAINE partage son expérience d’immersion au cœur de la forêt, où le dessin, l’écriture et la marche révèlent les liens profonds entre le vivant, l’eau et notre territoire. Durée 1h30 Lieu Foyer Municipal rue Paul-Riquet

– 15h30 Regards sur les paysages de Fontiers-Cabardès du XVIIIe siècle à nos jours avec François NEIBECKER Découvrez comment les évolutions culturelles, sociales et technologiques transforment les regards, la mise en scène de l’espace villageois et, plus largement, les paysages. Durée 1h30. Lieu Foyer Municipal rue Paul-Riquet

Restauration sur place.

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Fontiers-Cabardès 11310 Aude Occitanie artsetpatrimoinesdefontiers@gmail.com

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English :

Set against the beautifully wooded backdrop of the village of Fontiers Cabardès, the volunteers of the Arts et Patrimoines association will be delighted to welcome you to the 6th edition of the Festival des Plantes in the heart of the Montagne Noire.

The growing reputation and success of this festival will allow us to welcome even more nursery owners in 2026, along with artisans specializing in gardening and producers of local goods.

These 45 exhibitors, all professionals, are eager to introduce you to the work they do with passion.

The nursery owners and growers will be happy to guide you and offer advice on choosing plants. We ensure that each exhibitor offers a variety of plant types (trees, shrubs, perennials, herbs, succulents, roses, bonsai, etc.).

The plant festival is also an opportunity to offer you a program of outings and lively lectures, led by passionate individuals.

Outdoor Activities:

– 10:00 a.m. Guided tour of the Heritage and Landscape Trail %BB with Olivier BARON: You’ll discover the village’s historic architectural heritage and landscaping (6,000 plants%A0/ wide variety of plants/ identification signs). Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes. Child-friendly. Starts at the festival welcome booth.

– 2:00 p.m. %AB%A0“Herbs to Trees” Story Walk%A0%BB:

A leisurely stroll along the paths… with Hélène BARDOT, a professional storyteller. A poetic stroll, with ears pricked up and eyes refreshed, to encounter the wise tree, the “wild” grass, and—who knows?—perhaps even sap? Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes. Suitable for children ages 8 and up. Departure from the festival’s welcome booth.

– All day long, free access to the village’s “Heritage and Scenic Trail.” See above for details on the 10:00 a.m. activity

Lectures:

– 10:30 a.m. “A Wandering Escape in the Montagne Noire State Forest.” Through 14 months of camping, Christophe PONS-CAPITAINE shares his experience of immersion in the heart of the forest, where drawing, writing, and walking reveal the deep connections between living things, water, and our land. Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes Location: Foyer Municipal rue Paul-Riquet

– 3:30 p.m. “Perspectives on the Landscapes of Fontiers-Cabardès from the 18th Century to the Present” with François NEIBECKER: Discover how cultural, social, and technological changes have transformed perspectives, the presentation of the village space, and, more broadly, the landscapes. Duration: 1h30. Location: Foyer Municipal rue Paul-Riquet

Food available on site.

L’événement FESTIVAL DES PLANTES EN MONTAGNE NOIRE – 6ÈME ÉDITION Fontiers-Cabardès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par