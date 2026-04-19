Lunas

SOIRÉ DJ AU CHATEAU DE LUNAS THE CASTLE CELLAR III FLOWER POWER

Place T. Maurel Lunas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Soirée musicale au château de Lunas The Castle Cellar Flower Power

L’événement se tiendra de 20h00 à 04h00 au Château de Lunas, avec deux scènes portées par nos associations et une programmation mêlant cultures électroniques (hip-hop, house, techno, jungle, bass music) avec des artistes et des partenaires locaux.

Des invités figurent également au line-up Ben Batch, VÄRK et DRK

Soirée musicale au château de Lunas The Castle Cellar Flower Power

L’événement se tiendra de 20h00 à 04h00 au Château de Lunas, avec deux scènes portées par nos associations et une programmation mêlant cultures électroniques (hip-hop, house, techno, jungle, bass music) avec des artistes et des partenaires locaux.

Des invités figurent également au line-up Ben Batch, VÄRK et DRK

Bieres artisanales et vins locaux sur place, restauration sur place avec le restaurant du château et pizzas.

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Place T. Maurel Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 01 31 45 78 pierrick_t@hotmail.fr

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English : SOIRÉ DJ AU CHATEAU DE LUNAS THE CASTLE CELLAR III FLOWER POWER

Musical evening at Château de Lunas: The Castle Cellar Flower Power

The event will take place from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am at the Château de Lunas, with two stages supported by our associations and a program mixing electronic cultures (hip-hop, house, techno, jungle, bass music) with local artists and partners.

Guests on the line-up include Ben Batch, VÄRK and DRK

L’événement SOIRÉ DJ AU CHATEAU DE LUNAS THE CASTLE CELLAR III FLOWER POWER Lunas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB