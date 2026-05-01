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Soirée camping familial La Pérouille

Soirée camping familial La Pérouille

Soirée camping familial La Pérouille vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Adresse : La Berdicherie

Ville : 36350 La Pérouille

Département : Indre

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

La Pérouille

Soirée camping familial

La Berdicherie La Pérouille Indre

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-29 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Soirée camping familial
L’association La Sphère vous donne rendez-vous le vendredi 29 Mai, dès 17h, à la Berdicherie pour une belle soirée en plein air. Chacun amène une boisson et un repas froid à partager pour un moment convivial. Après une bonne nuit sous votre tente, un petit déjeuner vous sera offert. Inscription par SMS. 5  .

La Berdicherie La Pérouille 36350 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 67 15 14 01  lasphere@lilo.org

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English :

Family camping evening

L’événement Soirée camping familial La Pérouille a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par Destination Brenne

À voir aussi à La Pérouille (Indre)