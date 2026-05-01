Soirée camping familial La Pérouille
Soirée camping familial La Pérouille vendredi 29 mai 2026.
La Pérouille
Soirée camping familial
La Berdicherie La Pérouille Indre
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-29 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Soirée camping familial
L’association La Sphère vous donne rendez-vous le vendredi 29 Mai, dès 17h, à la Berdicherie pour une belle soirée en plein air. Chacun amène une boisson et un repas froid à partager pour un moment convivial. Après une bonne nuit sous votre tente, un petit déjeuner vous sera offert. Inscription par SMS. 5 .
La Berdicherie La Pérouille 36350 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 67 15 14 01 lasphere@lilo.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Family camping evening
L’événement Soirée camping familial La Pérouille a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par Destination Brenne
À voir aussi à La Pérouille (Indre)
- Fête au village La Pérouille 4 juillet 2026