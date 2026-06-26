SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART Saleilles
SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART Saleilles vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Saleilles
SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART
Saleilles Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Le groupe Pinch Of Celt vous fera vibrer avec un mélange explosif de traditions musicales celtiques d’Irlande, d’Écosse,
de Northumberland et de Bretagne… Concert + 1 verre de vin ou Concert + grillade catalane . Sur réservation….
.
Saleilles 66280 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 50 51 89 contact@masalart.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The band Pinch Of Celt will get you moving with an explosive mix of Celtic musical traditions from Ireland, Scotland,
Northumberland, and Brittany… Concert + 1 glass of wine or Concert + Catalan barbecue. Reservations required….
L’événement SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART Saleilles a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Saleilles (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LES GUINGUETTES DU LAC Saleilles 3 juillet 2026
- LES GUINGUETTES DU LAC Saleilles 4 juillet 2026
- LES GUINGUETTES DU LAC Saleilles 11 juillet 2026
- LES GUINGUETTES DU LAC Saleilles 8 août 2026
- LES GUINGUETTES DU LAC Saleilles 22 août 2026