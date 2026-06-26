Saleilles

SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART

Saleilles Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Le groupe Pinch Of Celt vous fera vibrer avec un mélange explosif de traditions musicales celtiques d’Irlande, d’Écosse,

de Northumberland et de Bretagne… Concert + 1 verre de vin ou Concert + grillade catalane . Sur réservation….

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Saleilles 66280 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 50 51 89 contact@masalart.com

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English :

The band Pinch Of Celt will get you moving with an explosive mix of Celtic musical traditions from Ireland, Scotland,

Northumberland, and Brittany… Concert + 1 glass of wine or Concert + Catalan barbecue. Reservations required….

L’événement SOIRÉE CELTIQUE EN PAYS CATALAN AU MAS ALART Saleilles a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME