Informations pratiques

Saint-Chamarand

Soirée Chatfestayres

le bourg Saint-Chamarand Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08 22:30:00

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

Soirée festive avec buvette et petite restauration animée par le groupe "No réso" à 20H et ''DJ David'' à partir de 22H30.

Soirée festive avec buvette et petite restauration animée par le groupe "No réso" à 20H et ''DJ David'' à partir de 22H30.

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le bourg Saint-Chamarand 46310 Lot Occitanie +33 6 24 73 04 90

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English :

Festive evening with a bar and light refreshments, featuring the band “No r%E9so” Starting at 8:00 p.m., with “DJ David” taking over at 10:30 p.m.

L’événement Soirée Chatfestayres Saint-Chamarand a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT Gourdon