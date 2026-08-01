Soirée Chatfestayres Saint-Chamarand
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Saint-Chamarand
Informations pratiques
Saint-Chamarand
Soirée Chatfestayres
le bourg Saint-Chamarand Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 22:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Soirée festive avec buvette et petite restauration animée par le groupe "No réso" à 20H et ''DJ David'' à partir de 22H30.
Soirée festive avec buvette et petite restauration animée par le groupe "No réso" à 20H et ''DJ David'' à partir de 22H30.
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le bourg Saint-Chamarand 46310 Lot Occitanie +33 6 24 73 04 90
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Festive evening with a bar and light refreshments, featuring the band “No r%E9so” Starting at 8:00 p.m., with “DJ David” taking over at 10:30 p.m.
L’événement Soirée Chatfestayres Saint-Chamarand a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT Gourdon
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