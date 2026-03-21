Soirée concert Touraine Jazz Festival

1 Place de Verdun Francueil Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

La Communauté de communes Autour de Chenonceaux Bléré Val de Cher est partenaire du Touraine Jazz Festival depuis 2011 et a le plaisir d’accueillir dans ce cadre un concert à Francueil. Un grand moment de jazz en perspective !

La Communauté de communes Autour de Chenonceaux Bléré Val de Cher est partenaire du Touraine Jazz Festival depuis 2011 et a le plaisir d’accueillir dans ce cadre un concert à Francueil. Un grand moment de jazz en perspective ! .

1 Place de Verdun Francueil 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 58 63 communication@cc-autourdechenonceaux.fr

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English :

Saturday 3 May 2025, come and see ?aban Shukar in concert at the Francueil village hall!

This group revisits the most beautiful songs by the King of Gypsy Soul: ?aban Bajramovic (1936/2008), a charismatic Serbian artist of Roma origin, and a prolific composer popular throughout the Balkans.

L’événement Soirée concert Touraine Jazz Festival Francueil a été mis à jour le 2026-03-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER