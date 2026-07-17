Informations pratiques

Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne

Soirée d’été en Rabelaisie Le Théâtre Ambulant Chopalovitch

Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Cinéma et théâtre les pieds dans l’herbe !

Le théâtre ambulant Chopalovitch est l’histoire d’une troupe de théâtre qui débarque dans une ville sous l’occupation de l’Allemagne Nazie en 1941 pour jouer les Brigands de Schiller. Mais les habitants d’Oujitsé sont dépassés par la réalité.

Cinéma et théâtre les pieds dans l’herbe !

Le théâtre ambulant Chopalovitch est l’histoire d’une troupe de théâtre qui débarque dans une ville sous l’occupation de l’Allemagne Nazie en 1941 pour jouer les Brigands de Schiller. Mais les habitants d’Oujitsé sont dépassés par la réalité qui les maintient dans un état de terreur. .

Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 93 78 78

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English :

Movies and theater with your feet in the grass!

The Chopalovitch Traveling Theater tells the story of a theater troupe that arrives in a town under Nazi German occupation in 1941 to perform Schiller’s *The Robbers*. But the residents of Oujitsé are overwhelmed by reality.

L’événement Soirée d’été en Rabelaisie Le Théâtre Ambulant Chopalovitch Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme