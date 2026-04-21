Sombrun

Soirée entre copines

Salle des fêtes SOMBRUN Sombrun Hautes-Pyrénées

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

À l’occasion du 8 mai, l’APE Les Pitchouns organise une soirée entre copines !

Dans une ambiance festive et conviviale, la soirée sera animée par la chanteuse Carole Geoffroy, qui proposera un répertoire de reprises pop, rock, love et rétro français.

L’entrée est fixée à 5 € avec une consommation incluse. Des assiettes de tapas seront proposées au tarif de 8 €.

Une animation spéciale viendra compléter la soirée avec la présence de @leadrewthat les participantes pourront poser pour une photo, se faire réaliser un portrait illustré et repartir avec un souvenir imprimé sur place.

La soirée est organisée par l’APE Les Pitchouns, avec un service assuré par les papas.

Réservation obligatoire avant le 30 avril places limitées.

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Salle des fêtes SOMBRUN Sombrun 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 80 66 82 61

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English :

On the occasion of May 8th, the APE Les Pitchouns is organizing an evening with friends!

In a festive and friendly atmosphere, the evening will be hosted by singer Carole Geoffroy, with a repertoire of pop, rock, love and retro French covers.

Admission is 5? with a drink included. Tapas plates will be available for 8?

The evening will be rounded off by a special animation by @leadrewthat: participants will be able to pose for a photo, have an illustrated portrait taken and leave with a souvenir printed on the spot.

The evening is organized by APE Les Pitchouns, with service provided by the dads.

Reservations required by April 30 ? places limited.

L’événement Soirée entre copines Sombrun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65