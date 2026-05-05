Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort
Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort samedi 6 juin 2026.
Gardefort
Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste
Gardefort Cher
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Venez oser l’expérience !
Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant !
Venez oser l’expérience !
Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant ! 12 .
Gardefort 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 34 46 45 70
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and dare to experience!
A hypnosis show for all ages, small, incredible, fun and, above all, caring!
L’événement Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois