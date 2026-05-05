Gardefort

Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste

Gardefort Cher

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Venez oser l’expérience !

Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant !

Venez oser l’expérience !

Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant ! 12 .

Gardefort 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 34 46 45 70

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English :

Come and dare to experience!

A hypnosis show for all ages, small, incredible, fun and, above all, caring!

L’événement Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois