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Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort

Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort

Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort samedi 6 juin 2026.

Ville : 18300 Gardefort

Département : Cher

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 12 12 12 Tarif de base plein tarif

Gardefort

Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste

Gardefort Cher

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Venez oser l’expérience !
Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant !
Venez oser l’expérience !
Un spectacle d’hypnose tout public, drêle, incroyable, ludique et surtout bienveillant ! 12  .

Gardefort 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 34 46 45 70 

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English :

Come and dare to experience!
A hypnosis show for all ages, small, incredible, fun and, above all, caring!

L’événement Soirée hypnotiseur, mentaliste Gardefort a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois