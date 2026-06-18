Saint-Hilaire

SOIRÉE PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU COEUR DES VIGNES

8 Route de Carcassonne Saint-Hilaire Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

18h30 Accueil au cœur des vignes, présentation des pratiques culturales bio et de l’agroécologie.

19h30 Visite commentée de la nécropole médiévale de Pech.

20h30 Dégustation des vins et pique-nique tiré du sac à l’ombre des arbres, vins et boissons fournis.

Réservation Obligatoire jusqu’à 16h le jour même

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8 Route de Carcassonne Saint-Hilaire 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 6 87 44 01 40

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

6:30 p.m.: Welcome in the heart of the vineyards, presentation of organic farming practices and agroecology.

7:30 p.m.: Guided tour of the medieval cemetery in Pech.

8:30 PM: Wine tasting and potluck picnic in the shade of the trees; wine and beverages provided.

Reservations required by 4:00 PM on the day of the event.

L’événement SOIRÉE PIQUE-NIQUE ET PATRIMOINE AU COEUR DES VIGNES Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par